Taylor Ward scored three goals and tallied an assist on a goal by Nolan Sullivan as UNO snapped Western Michigan's five-game winning streak with a 4-2 win at Baxter Arena.

The Broncos lit the lamp just 46 seconds into the game when Rhett Kingston banged home a rebound that UNO netminder Isaiah Saville was unable to control for a 1-0 WMU lead.

Tristan Keck had a chance to tie it for UNO just over 11 minutes in on a breakaway, but he fanned on the shot and came up empty.

The Mavericks knotted the game at 1-1 with 1:55 left in the first period on a 3-on-1 with Nolan Sullivan netting his seventh goal of season off a pass from Taylor Ward.

Kevin Conley was credited with a secondary assist.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of one period with the Broncos holding a 12-6 shots-on-goal advantage.

With Western Michigan's Ronnie Attard already in the penalty box for hooking, Bronco goaltender Brandon Bussi was called for roughing at 6:14 of the second period, giving the Mavs a 5-on-3 advantage for 22 seconds.

But UNO was unable to convert.

The Mavs got another chance to go ahead when Wade Allison was assessed a five-minute major for boarding with 10:51 left in the second, but they came away with nothing again.

UNO finally cashed in on their fourth power play of the second period with 1:52 left and Hugh McGing in the box for roughing.

Ward was attempting to center a pass to Tyler Weiss, but his pass tipped off the stick of Bronco defenseman Kale Bennett and into the net for Ward's 14th goal of the year and a 2-1 UNO advantage.

The Mavericks led 2-1 after outshooting Western Michigan 10-3 in the second period.

The Broncos evened the game at 2-2 with Conley serving a slashing penalty 5:53 into the third on Austin Rueschhoff's sixth goal of the year.

A Brandon Scanlin cross-checking penalty with the Mavs already attempting to kill another for too many men on the ice gave the Broncos a 5-on-3 advantage for 29 seconds with 7:13 left in the game.

But the Mavs were able to kill it to keep the score 2-2.

Ward put the Mavericks ahead 3-2 with his second goal of the game when he backhanded a shot off of a long rebound past Bussi with 4:35 left in the game.

Ward made it a hat trick on an empty-net goal with 47 seconds remaining to put the Mavs up 4-2.

The Mavericks will hit the road for a two-game series with defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth.

The Bulldogs took both contests against UNO earlier this season in Omaha.

