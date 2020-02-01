Taylor Ward scored three goals and tallied an assist on a goal by Nolan Sullivan as UNO snapped Western Michigan's five-game winning streak with a 4-2 win at Baxter Arena.
The Broncos lit the lamp just 46 seconds into the game when Rhett Kingston banged home a rebound that UNO netminder Isaiah Saville was unable to control for a 1-0 WMU lead.
Tristan Keck had a chance to tie it for UNO just over 11 minutes in on a breakaway, but he fanned on the shot and came up empty.
The Mavericks knotted the game at 1-1 with 1:55 left in the first period on a 3-on-1 with Nolan Sullivan netting his seventh goal of season off a pass from Taylor Ward.
Kevin Conley was credited with a secondary assist.
The game was tied 1-1 at the end of one period with the Broncos holding a 12-6 shots-on-goal advantage.
With Western Michigan's Ronnie Attard already in the penalty box for hooking, Bronco goaltender Brandon Bussi was called for roughing at 6:14 of the second period, giving the Mavs a 5-on-3 advantage for 22 seconds.
But UNO was unable to convert.
The Mavs got another chance to go ahead when Wade Allison was assessed a five-minute major for boarding with 10:51 left in the second, but they came away with nothing again.
UNO finally cashed in on their fourth power play of the second period with 1:52 left and Hugh McGing in the box for roughing.
Ward was attempting to center a pass to Tyler Weiss, but his pass tipped off the stick of Bronco defenseman Kale Bennett and into the net for Ward's 14th goal of the year and a 2-1 UNO advantage.
The Mavericks led 2-1 after outshooting Western Michigan 10-3 in the second period.
The Broncos evened the game at 2-2 with Conley serving a slashing penalty 5:53 into the third on Austin Rueschhoff's sixth goal of the year.
A Brandon Scanlin cross-checking penalty with the Mavs already attempting to kill another for too many men on the ice gave the Broncos a 5-on-3 advantage for 29 seconds with 7:13 left in the game.
But the Mavs were able to kill it to keep the score 2-2.
Ward put the Mavericks ahead 3-2 with his second goal of the game when he backhanded a shot off of a long rebound past Bussi with 4:35 left in the game.
Ward made it a hat trick on an empty-net goal with 47 seconds remaining to put the Mavs up 4-2.
The Mavericks will hit the road for a two-game series with defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth.
The Bulldogs took both contests against UNO earlier this season in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.