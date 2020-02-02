...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A
LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE
POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR
EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE
POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASKETBALL
South Dakota edges out UNO men in final seconds, snaps Mavs' 16-game home winning streak
Two clutch free throws with three seconds left by South Dakota’s Triston Simpson earned an 81-80 win for the Coyotes, who snapped UNO’s 16-game home winning streak in dramatic fashion.
The Mavs (12-11, 5-3), who fell behind 79-74 with three minutes to play, had forced five consecutive empty possessions to take an 80-79 lead in the closing seconds. Junior Ayo Akinwole went 4 of 4 from the free throw line to put his team ahead.
But after junior Matt Pile missed the front-end of a one-and-one with eight seconds left, Simpson raced up the floor and got tripped up as he dribbled into the paint. He made two free throws to give South Dakota an 81-80 lead.
The Mavs did have a chance to win on the final play. KJ Robinson, who finished with 22 points, took the in-bounds pass past half court before pulling up for a long 3-point try. He left it short.
The result will surely be a tough one for UNO to swallow. It led the entire first half — by as many as 14 points. But South Dakota (16-8, 7-3) started soon finding mismatches to exploit. Tyler Hagedorn, who finished with 27 points, got hot. The Mavs got into foul trouble. It was a two-point game at the break.
The action went back and forth from there, until South Dakota created some cushion at the end.
The Coyotes erased a four-point deficit with a 9-0 run. Hagedorn had five of those points — and 10 of South Dakota’s final 16 points. His three-point play on a drive to the rim gave South Dakota a 77-74 lead with 3:48 to go. He made two free throws the next time down.
The Coyotes proceeded to commit three straight turnovers and miss three consecutive shots as UNO’s defense stiffened. But Simpson got fouled in the final seconds and he made the big free throws to win it.
