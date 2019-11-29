HATTIESBURG, Miss. — VCU scored 19 straight points midway through the second half to take control of a 74-66 win over the UNO women Friday night at the Southern Mississippi Classic.
UNO led 45-41 before the Rams went on their decisive run.
UNO shook off a slow start — it didn't make a field goal in the first seven minutes — to take a 31-28 halftime lead.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Claire Killian and Josie Filer put the Mavs up 39-34, then another Killian 3 made it 45-41 with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
But UNO went scoreless over the next six minutes as VCU turned a four-point deficit into a 60-45 lead. Danielle Hammond scored nine of her career-high 22 points during that run as VCU's lead stayed in double figures until the final 80 seconds.
Killian hit four 3-pointers and led UNO with 17 points, while Mikaela Ekdahl added 12 and freshman Ella Ogier had 11 points and six rebounds. UNO shot 45.8% from the field, but committed 21 turnovers.
UNO finishes play at the tournament when it takes on Mississippi Valley State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
UNO (2-5)..........12 19 14 21—66
VCU (3-3)..........17 11 27 19—74
UNO: Filer 2-6 1-1 6, Pilakouta 1-1 1-2 3, Killian 5-8 3-3 17, Ogier 3-7 5-6 11, Ekdahl 4-6 2-2 12, Wilson 3-3 1-2 7, Murdie 1-5 0-0 2, Johnston 0-4 0-0 0, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 0-0 8. Totals: 22-48 13-16 66.
VCU: Archie 5-7 0-1 12, Pashigoreva 3-4 0-0 6, Reed 5-8 2-6 12, Williams 1-1 3-4 5, Robinson 1-5 2-2 5, Malashka 1-5 2-2 4, Hammond 7-11 8-9 22, Tassin 0-1 2-2 2, Hattix-Covington 1-6 0-0 2, Petrova 1-2 1-2 4. Totals: 25-50 20-28 74.
3-point field goals: UNO 9-18 (Filer 1-3, Killian 4-6, Ekdahl 2-3, Murdie 0-1, Johnston 0-2, Johnson 2-3), VCU 4-6 (Archie 2-2, Robinson 1-2, Malashka 0-1, Petrova 1-1.
Rebounds: UNO 28 (Ogier 6, Murdie 6), VCU 27 (Reed 5). Assists: UNO 15 (Killian 3, Ekdahl 3, Johnston 3), VCU 16 (Williams 3, Tassin 3).
