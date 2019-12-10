Northern Iowa used a 29-5 run early in the second half to break away from the UNO women for an 81-45 win Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.
UNO was within 37-33 before the Panthers broke it open.
UNO never led as it trailed 11-0 with 6:53 left in the first quarter. UNO committed five turnovers on its first seven possessions, and Northern Iowa scored on five of its first six possessions.
But UNO steadied itself and used a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter to pull within 23-21. It trailed 37-33 after Mariah Murdie converted a three-point play with 7:54 left in the third quarter.
But Northern Iowa’s half-court defense caused eight UNO turnovers the rest of the quarter as the Panthers took control. UNI went on the 29-5 run over the next nine minutes for a 66-38 lead.
Murdie and Rayanna Carter scored 11 points each to lead UNO, which got 32 of its points from its bench players. But turnovers plagued the Mavs as they committed 26 and shot 29.8% from the field.
Tuesday was the first of five straight home games for the Mavs. They return to action Sunday at 3 p.m. against Cleveland State.
Northern Iowa (6-3)..... 17 16 28 20—81
At UNO (4-7)................. 10 18 10 7—45
UNI: Gunnels 2-3 6-6 10, Simon-Ressler 5-5 0-0 10, Rucker 8-15 1-2 19, Kroeger 1-4 0-0 3, Maahs 3-5 2-2 8, Finley 3-6 2-2 9, Wolf 1-4 3-4 5, Cavey 3-4 4-4 11, Hillyard 1-3 0-0 2, Barney 0-2 0-0 0, Gerrits 1-4 2-2 4. Totals: 28-55 20-22 81.
UNO: Ogier 1-4 0-0 2, Killian 3-8 2-4 9, Ekdahl 0-1 0-0 0, Filer 1-7 0-0 2, Pilakouta 0-1 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 4-5 2-2 11, Petersen 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Wilson 2-8 1-2 5, Felici 0-4 0-2 0, Murdie 4-7 3-6 11, Johnston 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 17-57 8-16 45.
3-point field goals: UNI 5-20 (Gunnels 0-1, Rucker 2-6, Kroeger 1-4, Finley 1-4, Wolf 0-1, Cavey 1-1, Hillyard 0-1, Barney 0-1, Gerrits 0-1), UNO 3-21 (Killian 1-3, Ekdahl 0-1, Filer 0-3, Carter 1-1, Petersen 0-2, Johnson 1-3, Felici 0-4, Murdie 0-1, Johnston 0-3)
Rebounds: UNI 36 (Cavey 7), UNO 35 (Ogier 6, Filer 6). Assists: UNI 11 (Rucker 4), UNO 8 (Filer 2, Johnston 2).
