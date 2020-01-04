The UNO women held Oral Roberts to 17 second-half points as the Mavericks rallied for a 60-54 Summit League win Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
UNO, which plays its next three conference games on the road, improves to 1-1 in league play as it knocked off an Oral Roberts squad that was picked to finish fourth in the league's preseason poll.
"This was a must-win against a like opponent," UNO coach Brittany Lange said. Only three of the Summit's nine teams have winning records overall.
Lange felt her team was more disciplined defensively as the game went on. Oral Roberts shot 52% in the first half but was 7 of 24 (29.2%) after halftime. The Mavs also forced ORU into 20 turnovers.
The Mavericks flipped the game's script early in the second half. Trailing 39-31 with 8:30 left in the third quarter, UNO went on a 16-0 run over the next five minutes. Junior Claire Killian hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put UNO in front, then she added a steal and layup to make it 44-39 at the 5:10 mark.
"Claire really spurred that (run) for us," Lange said.
"I got on a streak, but anyone on the team is capable of that," Killian said. "We were in a good mindset."
Oral Roberts tied it 47-47 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but UNO regained the lead for good on a steal and breakaway layup by Rayanna Carter.
A 3-pointer by Keni Jo Lippe, the Summit's leading scorer, pulled ORU within 55-54 with 2:14 left, but UNO secured the win by hitting 3 of 4 free throws in last 9.7 seconds.
Mariah Murdie led UNO with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Carter and Josie Filer added 10 each.
UNO next plays at North Dakota on Thursday.
