HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The UNO women scored a season-low point total as the Mavericks dropped a 57-40 decision at Northern Kentucky on Thursday night.
UNO had just 16 points midway through the third quarter as it trailed by 23.
UNO shot 36% from the field, was 1 of 6 from the free throw line and committed 27 turnovers.
Mariah Murdie led the Mavs with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Elena Pilakouta added eight points and seven boards.
UNO (2-4) returns to action Nov. 29 as it plays VCU at the Southern Mississippi Classic.
Hometown: Cedar Park, Texas
Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil
High school: Colegio Singular
Hometown: Uppsala, Sweden
High school: Celsiusskolan
Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
High school: Dowling Catholic
Hometown: Eden Prairie, Minnesota
High school: Eden Prairie
Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
High school: Hillcrest Christian
Hometown: Watertown, Minnesota
High school: Watertown-Mayer
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Hometown: Meriden, Kansas
High school: Jefferson West
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
High school: Yarra Valley
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Nicosia, Cyprus
High school: Cedar Rapids Prairie
Hometown: Manhattan, Kansas
