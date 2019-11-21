HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The UNO women scored a season-low point total as the Mavericks dropped a 57-40 decision at Northern Kentucky on Thursday night.

UNO had just 16 points midway through the third quarter as it trailed by 23.

UNO shot 36% from the field, was 1 of 6 from the free throw line and committed 27 turnovers.

Mariah Murdie led the Mavs with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Elena Pilakouta added eight points and seven boards.

UNO (2-4) returns to action Nov. 29 as it plays VCU at the Southern Mississippi Classic.

>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

Meet the 2019-20 UNO women's basketball team

1 of 15

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription