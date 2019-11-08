FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Sadie Limback had 19 kills and six blocks to lead UNO to a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 25-21 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday night.

The win pulled the Mavericks (15-12, 8-5) within one match of the Mastodons (15-12, 9-4) for third place in the Summit League.

After the Mavericks lost the first set, they swung the momentum in a second set that included a combined 42 kills and 26 ties. The Mavs faced set point five times. Anna Blaschko led the way with eight kills, and Limback had seven.

Isabella Sade added 16 total kills, Blaschko had 14 and Sami Clarkson pitched in 56 assists.

The Mavericks trailed 23-22 in the third set, but they scored the last three points behind two Sade kills.

After falling behind early in the fourth set, the Mavs used a 10-2 run to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

UNO will host Western Illinois at noon on Monday in the Mavericks’ home finale.

UNO (15-12, 8-5)................................22 31 25 25

at Purdue Fort Wayne (15-12, 9-4).....25 29 23 21

UNO (kills-aces-blocks): Sade 16-0-2, Limback 19-2-6, Blaschko 14-0-5, Clarkson 0-1-4, Fairbanks 7-0-10, Morehead 0-1-0, Blase 2-0-3, Leonard 3-0-0. Totals 61-4-30.

PFW: Crowe 7-1-0, Hoevels 2-0-4, Schiller 7-1-0, Boerst 7-1-5, Wirster 15-0-2, Gates 2-2-0, Fuerst 13-0-4,Willamson 3-0-0. Totals 56--5-15.

Set assists: UNO 59 (Clarkson 56, Mountjoy 3), PFW 51 (Gates 25, Gebert 15, Crucis 4, Nell 4. Crowe 2, Schiller 1).​

Photos: Meet the 2019 UNO volleyball team

1 of 17

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription