FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Sadie Limback had 19 kills and six blocks to lead UNO to a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 25-21 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday night.
The win pulled the Mavericks (15-12, 8-5) within one match of the Mastodons (15-12, 9-4) for third place in the Summit League.
After the Mavericks lost the first set, they swung the momentum in a second set that included a combined 42 kills and 26 ties. The Mavs faced set point five times. Anna Blaschko led the way with eight kills, and Limback had seven.
Isabella Sade added 16 total kills, Blaschko had 14 and Sami Clarkson pitched in 56 assists.
The Mavericks trailed 23-22 in the third set, but they scored the last three points behind two Sade kills.
After falling behind early in the fourth set, the Mavs used a 10-2 run to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
UNO will host Western Illinois at noon on Monday in the Mavericks’ home finale.
