MARION, Ill. — Richie Holetz pitched eight shutout innings to earn his first victory this season as UNO blanked Chicago State 8-0 Sunday.
Holetz, who had a 7.04 ERA through his first two starts, allowed three hits and struck out five for the Mavericks’ third straight win.
UNO (7-4) scored the game’s first runs with a seventh-inning rally. With two outs, the Mavs strung together four straight hits — Grant Goldston doubled, Chris Esposito tripled, Breyden Eckhout singled and Brett Bonar doubled — to produce three runs.
Bonar added a two-run double in the ninth when the Mavericks pulled away. Bonar, Eckhout and Goldston each finished with two hits to lead the offense.
UNO will play its home opener at noon Friday with a doubleheader against Portland State at Seymour Smith Park.
