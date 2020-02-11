The World-Herald's Gene Schinzel ranks the Summit League baseball teams heading into the 2020 season.
* * *
1. Oral Roberts
UNO ended the Golden Eagles' grasp on the league a year ago - Oral Roberts' string of 18 straight league regular-season championships when UNO took the regular season and tournament titles last May. The Eagles lost league player of the year Spencer Henson, who was taken in the ninth round of the MLB draft, but transferring in was Adam Oviedo, who batted .293 for TCU last year, and pitcher Kaleb McCullough, who went 9-1 for the NJCAA national champs.
2. UNO
The Mavericks carry momentum from last year's run to the NCAA tournament into this year as they return good experience on the infield. They bring back their top two hitters in Parker Smejkal (.329) and Breyden Eckhout (.293), two weekend starters (Joey Machado and Spencer Koelewyn) and Jackson Gordon, who had four saves as a freshman. UNO also led the NCAA defensively with a .984 fielding percentage.
3. South Dakota State
The Jackrabbits, 28-22 a year ago, return one of the nation's top relievers in Bret Barnett, who was 5-1 with a 1.31 ERA and seven saves a year ago. He was named a preseason second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Offensively, shortstop Gus Steiger is back after hitting .324 with 43 RBIs and a league-leading 18 stolen bases.
4. North Dakota State
The Bison, who went 15-15 in league play a year ago, bring back starting pitcher Max Loven, who was the Summit newcomer of the year. Loven went 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA and showed good control with 75 strikeouts and 15 walks in 88 innings. NDSU hit just .245 as a team, but it returns shortstop Bennett Hostetler (six homers, 34 runs scored).
5. Western Illinois
The Leathernecks, 16-14 in league play last season, has a new coach in Andy Pascoe, who was an assistant at Butler the past three seasons. Western got return a pair of first-team all-league players in outfielder Drue Galassi hit 10 homers and shared the league lead in RBIs with 51 a year ago, while pitcher Javin Drake won seven games.
6. Purdue Fort Wayne
The Mastodons also have a new coach in Doug Schreiber, who was coach at Purdue from 1999 to 2016. He inherits a team that won just seven games last season and went 2-28 in league play. Garrett Mohler will lead the offense after he hit .285 with 26 RBIs and 25 runs scored a year ago. UNO went 6-0 against the Mastodon last year, outscoring them by a combined score of 75-9.
