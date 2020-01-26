When Ella Ogier hit two free throws with 10.4 seconds left, it appeared the UNO women were on their way to snapping a four-game losing streak.
Ogier, a freshman who scored a career-high 21 points, put the Mavericks up 57-53. But little went right for UNO after that in its 58-57 setback at Baxter Arena.
Purdue Fort Wayne’s Hannah Hess banked in a 25-footer — her only basket of the game — with 5.3 seconds left. UNO’s Rayanna Carter was fouled with 4.7 seconds left, but the 74% free-throw shooter missed both free throws as the Mavs’ lead remained 57-56.
Fort Wayne had no timeouts, so Hannah Albrecht dribbled up court after the rebound. Albrecht then was bumped by UNO’s Claire Killian in front of the midcourt line with 0.8 seconds, which was the Mavs’ fifth foul of the quarter.
That sent Albrecht to the line, and she sank both free throws to give the Mastodons a win.
UNO (6-14, 1-6 Summit League) trailed 46-42 with 9:30 left, but the Mavs held Fort Wayne to two points during the next 8½ minutes. But the Mastodons (5-15, 1-6) scored seven points in the final 12 seconds.
Ogier also had seven rebounds and six assists. Josie Filer added 13 points and five rebounds while Mariah Murdie had eight points and nine boards. The Mavs held a 44-24 edge in rebounding.
Next up, UNO will host Summit leader South Dakota at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Purdue Fort Wayne (5-15, 1-6)......18 9 17 14—58
At UNO (6-14, 1-6).........................15 18 9 15—57
PFW: Sanders 4-10 1-2 9, Sellers 2-5 0-0 4, Ott 5-13 4-4 16, Albrecht 4-7 4-4 14, Lappenkuper 5-11 0-0 10, Hess 1-5 0-0 3, Dykstra 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 9-10 58.
UNO: Filer 4-5 2-2 13, Murdie 4-10 1-3 9, Ogier 7-13 66- 21, Killian 0-7 0-0 0, Ekdahl 1-4 0-0 2, Carter 3-10 2-6 8, Johnston 1-2 0-0 2, Pilakouta 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-55 11-17 57.
3-point goals: PFW 5-16 (Ott 2-4, Albrecht 2-4, Hess 1-4, Sellers 0-2, Lappenkuper 0-2), UNO 4-12 (Filer 3-4, Ogier 1-2, Ekdahl 0-1, Killian 0-5). Rebounds: PFW 24 (Sanders 10), UNO 44 (Murdie 8). Assists: PFW 9 (Ott, Albrecht 3), UNO 11 (Ogier 6). Turnovers: PFW 12, UNO 18. Total fouls: PFW 16, UNO 10. Fouled out: none. Att.: 312.
