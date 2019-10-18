COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s Quinn Preston scored midway through the third period to give No. 12 Ohio State a 3-2 win over UNO Friday night.

UNO hung close to the Buckeyes, who scored all of their goals on the power play.

After Matt Miller scored midway through the first period to give Ohio State the lead, UNO answered with 49 seconds left in the opening period.

Dean Stewart fed Kevin Conley on the left wing and he fired a shot to the top corner of the net.

It stayed tied until Ohio State’s Tanner Laczynski scored with three seconds left in the second period.

But UNO responded again five minutes into the third period. Ryan Jones’ shot from the left point got past OSU goalie Tommy Nappier for his second goal of the season.

OSU then scored the game-winner less than six minutes later as Preston converted a cross-ice pass from Laczynski. 

Isaiah Saville made 24 saves for the Mavs as both teams finished with 27 shots.

UNO and Ohio State finish their series Saturday at 4 p.m.

UNO (2-1).........................1 0 1—2

at Ohio State (2-0-1)..........1 1 1—3

First period: 1, OSU, Miller (Westlund, Laczynski), 11:28, PP. 2, UNO, Conley (Stewart, Pulkkinen), 19:11, PP.

Second period: 3, OSU, Laczynski (Miller, Westlund), 19:57, PP.

Third period: 4, UNO, Jones (Scanlin, Keck), 4:49. 5, OSU, Preston (Laczynski, Hein), 10:11, PP.

Shots on goal

UNO 11 6 10—27

Ohio State 10 6 11—27

Power plays: UNO 1-6, Ohio State 3-7.

Penalties-minutes: UNO 9-18, Ohio State 8-16.

Goalies: UNO, Saville (27 shots, 24 saves, 59:16). Ohio State, Nappier (27 shots, 25 saves, 59:43).

Meet the 2019-20 UNO hockey team

1 of 27

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription