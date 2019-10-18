COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State’s Quinn Preston scored midway through the third period to give No. 12 Ohio State a 3-2 win over UNO Friday night.
UNO hung close to the Buckeyes, who scored all of their goals on the power play.
After Matt Miller scored midway through the first period to give Ohio State the lead, UNO answered with 49 seconds left in the opening period.
Dean Stewart fed Kevin Conley on the left wing and he fired a shot to the top corner of the net.
It stayed tied until Ohio State’s Tanner Laczynski scored with three seconds left in the second period.
But UNO responded again five minutes into the third period. Ryan Jones’ shot from the left point got past OSU goalie Tommy Nappier for his second goal of the season.
OSU then scored the game-winner less than six minutes later as Preston converted a cross-ice pass from Laczynski.
Isaiah Saville made 24 saves for the Mavs as both teams finished with 27 shots.
UNO and Ohio State finish their series Saturday at 4 p.m.
UNO (2-1).........................1 0 1—2 at Ohio State (2-0-1)..........1 1 1—3
First period: 1, OSU, Miller (Westlund, Laczynski), 11:28, PP. 2, UNO, Conley (Stewart, Pulkkinen), 19:11, PP.
Second period: 3, OSU, Laczynski (Miller, Westlund), 19:57, PP.
Third period: 4, UNO, Jones (Scanlin, Keck), 4:49. 5, OSU, Preston (Laczynski, Hein), 10:11, PP.
Power plays: UNO 1-6, Ohio State 3-7.
Penalties-minutes: UNO 9-18, Ohio State 8-16.
Goalies: UNO, Saville (27 shots, 24 saves, 59:16). Ohio State, Nappier (27 shots, 25 saves, 59:43).
Alex Roy, defenseman, freshman
Austin Roden, goalie, freshman
Brandon Scanlin, defenseman, freshman
Chayse Primeau, forward, sophomore
Colby Enns, defenseman, freshman
Dean Stewart, defenseman, senior
Isaiah Saville, goalie, freshman
Jacob Zab, goalie, freshman
Jason Smallidge, defenseman, sophomore
Joey Abate, forward, freshman
John Schuldt, defenseman, sophomore
Jordan Klehr, defenseman, senior
Josh Boyer, forward, freshman
Kevin Conley, forward, junior
Kirby Proctor, defenseman, freshman
Martin Sundberg, forward, junior
Nate Knoepke, defenseman, junior
Noah Prokop, forward, freshman
Nolan Sullivan, forward, freshman
Ryan Brushett, forward, freshman
Ryan Jones, defenseman, senior
Taylor Ward, forward, sophomore
Teemu Pulkkinen, forward, senior
Travis Kothenbeutel, forward, sophomore
Tristan Keck, forward, senior
Tyler Weiss, forward, sophomore
Zach Jordan, forward, senior
