DENVER — Pep Mateu headed home an overtime goal that gave UNO a 3-2 win over top-seeded Western Illinois and advanced the Mavericks to the Summit League tournament final.

UNO, which defeated Western Illinois 3-1 during the regular season, led 1-0 at halftime as Mitch Hammer scored in the 29th minute.

After Western Illinois grabbed a 2-1 lead in the 74th minute on Daisuke Otsuka's second goal of the game, UNO answered as Marcos Bautista took a crossing pass from Miguel Gomez in front of the net and scored with 11:59 left in regulation.

Then 3:25 into overtime, Mateu scored his first goal of the season as Diego Gutierrez and Hammer had assists.

UNO outshot the Leathernecks 14-7 as Bautista led the Mavs with four attempts. Jeremy Pollard made one save in goal.​

The Mavs will play the winner of Thursday night's Oral Roberts-Denver match at 3 p.m. Saturday in the tourney final.

