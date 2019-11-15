KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Paul Washe scored two goals and Brandon Bussi added 30 saves as No. 20 Western Michigan edged No. 19 UNO 3-2 on Friday night.
Washe broke a 1-1 tie in the second period when he charged around UNO goalie Isaiah Saville in the crease and tapped a rebound of Wade Allison’s shot into the open net to the left of Saville.
The Mavericks (5-3-1, 0-1-0 NCHC) built a 32-25 advantage in shots over the Broncos (6-3-2, 2-0-1-1) but struggled to beat Bussi, scoring only one goal in the first 59 minutes of the game.
The Mavs’ recent struggles on the power play continued, as they went 0 for 4 on the man advantage. After scoring five power play goals in their season opener, the Mavericks are six for their last 38 (15.7%).
Western Michigan’s lead grew to 3-1 on a short-handed goal from Austin Rueschhoff with 5:45 remaining in the second period.
For UNO, Taylor Ward scored a goal with an extra attacker on the ice with 33.6 seconds left, but the Mavericks were unable to get a shot on goal in the final seconds.
Chayse Primeau also scored for UNO as he pulled the Mavericks even at 1-1 with 6:19 left in the second period. Saville added 22 saves for UNO.
Penalties continued to be an issue for UNO. The Mavericks, who entered the series leading the nation in average penalty minutes, were penalized eight times for 28 minutes, including a five-minute major and a game misconduct. The Broncos converted on one of their eight power-play opportunities.
The Mavericks will wrap up their series with the Broncos at 6:05 p.m. CST Saturday.
UNO (5-3-1, 0-1-0)................................0 1 1—2
At Western Michigan (6-3-2, 2-0-1-1)...1 2 0—3
First period: 1, WM, Washe (DiPietro, Gallant), 15:49 (pp).
Second period: 2, UNO, Primeau (Sundberg, Weiss), 6:16. 3, WM, Washe (Allison, Brickey), 7:53. 4, WM, Rueschhoff (Kingston), 14:15 (sh).
Third period: Ward (Stewart, Pulkinnen), 19:26.
Shots on goal
UNO 12 12 8—32
Western Michigan 8 9 8—25
Power plays: UNO 0-4, Western Michigan 1-8.
Penalties-minutes: UNO 8-27, Western Michigan 6-23.
Goalies: UNO, Isaiah Saville (25 shots, 22 saves, 59:02). Western Michigan, Brandon Bussi (32 shots, 30 saves, 60:00).
