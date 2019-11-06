...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 25.0 FEET THROUGH THE
WEEKEND.
&&
Ayo Akinwole shot 46.6% from the field last season, but attempted 3.6 shots per game and averaged 5.0 points. “I shot it well, but I wasn’t shooting it a lot,” Akinwole said before the season. “This year, I’d like to shoot it a little bit more and just be able to contribute more for this team.”
His hard work was on display during the Mavs’ first game of the season Tuesday. His team suffered a 68-54 defeat at Wichita State, but Akinwole led the squad with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting (2-of-4 from 3-point range). He added four assists, eight rebounds and two steals.
And now the Papillion-La Vista product will look to build on that success when UNO (0-1) hosts Midland (2-2) for a noon game at Baxter Arena.
