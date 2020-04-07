UNO has named Ohio State assistant Carrie Banks as its new women’s basketball coach.

She takes over for Brittany Lange, whose contract was not renewed last month at the conclusion of the season.

“Carrie rose to the top of our applicant pool because of her depth of experience as a coach and recruiter,’’ UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts said. “She has done a terrific job as an assistant coach at Ohio State, and she is ready to lead her own team.’’

Banks said in a press release she is looking forward to her first collegiate head coaching job.

“I am humbled to be selected to lead Omaha’s women’s basketball program,’’ she said. “This place is so rich in potential, leadership and vision and it just felt like home from the very beginning.’’

Banks, who worked primarily with Ohio State’s posts, joined the Buckeyes’ staff in July of 2016. She also was the program’s recruiting coordinator.

Ohio State enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in her first year there, breaking the school’s scoring mark while averaging 85.7 points per game.

Banks helped land a top-5 recruiting class in 2019 that included a McDonald’s All-American, Ohio’s Miss Basketball and pair of players from Europe.

The Buckeyes went 21-12 this season, including a pair of wins over Nebraska. Ohio State won 10 of its last 13 and reached the final of the Big Ten tournament, where it lost to sixth-ranked Maryland.

The team was projected to be a possible No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament before the COVID-19 outbreak put a halt to the sports world.

The Buckeyes won 91 games over Banks’ four seasons with the team. They won consecutive Big Ten regular-season crowns in 2017 and 2018 and the 2018 Big Ten tournament title.

Banks graduated from Detroit Mercy University in 2000 with a degree in communications and was a four-year basketball letter winner for the Titans. She played professionally in Portugal for two seasons before returning to coach high school and AAU teams.

She pursued her master’s degree in journalism at Kent State while working as a freelance reporter for the Big Ten Network and a color analyst for women’s basketball games.

Banks went on to be an assistant coach at Detroit Mercy for two seasons and at South Florida for three. She then spent three seasons as an assistant at Northwestern before taking the Ohio State job.

She inherits a UNO program that was 7-23 overall this past season and 2-14 in the Summit League.

“During the interview process, she articulated an exciting vision for the future of women’s basketball at Omaha,’’ Alberts said. “We can’t wait to help her build that vision into a reality.’’

