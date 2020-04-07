UNO has named Ohio State assistant Carrie Banks as its new women’s basketball coach.
She takes over for Brittany Lange, whose contract was not renewed last month at the conclusion of the season.
“Carrie rose to the top of our applicant pool because of her depth of experience as a coach and recruiter,’’ UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts said. “She has done a terrific job as an assistant coach at Ohio State, and she is ready to lead her own team.’’
Banks said in a press release she is looking forward to her first collegiate head coaching job.
“I am humbled to be selected to lead Omaha’s women’s basketball program,’’ she said. “This place is so rich in potential, leadership and vision and it just felt like home from the very beginning.’’
Banks, who worked primarily with Ohio State’s posts, joined the Buckeyes’ staff in July of 2016. She also was the program’s recruiting coordinator.
Ohio State enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in her first year there, breaking the school’s scoring mark while averaging 85.7 points per game.
Banks helped land a top-5 recruiting class in 2019 that included a McDonald’s All-American, Ohio’s Miss Basketball and pair of players from Europe.
The Buckeyes went 21-12 this season, including a pair of wins over Nebraska. Ohio State won 10 of its last 13 and reached the final of the Big Ten tournament, where it lost to sixth-ranked Maryland.
The team was projected to be a possible No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament before the COVID-19 outbreak put a halt to the sports world.
The Buckeyes won 91 games over Banks’ four seasons with the team. They won consecutive Big Ten regular-season crowns in 2017 and 2018 and the 2018 Big Ten tournament title.
Banks graduated from Detroit Mercy University in 2000 with a degree in communications and was a four-year basketball letter winner for the Titans. She played professionally in Portugal for two seasons before returning to coach high school and AAU teams.
She pursued her master’s degree in journalism at Kent State while working as a freelance reporter for the Big Ten Network and a color analyst for women’s basketball games.
Banks went on to be an assistant coach at Detroit Mercy for two seasons and at South Florida for three. She then spent three seasons as an assistant at Northwestern before taking the Ohio State job.
She inherits a UNO program that was 7-23 overall this past season and 2-14 in the Summit League.
“During the interview process, she articulated an exciting vision for the future of women’s basketball at Omaha,’’ Alberts said. “We can’t wait to help her build that vision into a reality.’’
1 of 37
Trev Alberts as a senior at Northern University High School in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
LA VISTA -- 03/31/10: UNO director of athletics Trev Alberts (left) and UNO Chancellor John Christensen (right) announced the contract extension of hockey head coach Dean Blais an additional two years through the 2014-2015 season. The announcement was made in a press conference at the Embassy Suites in La Vista Wednesday, March 31, 2010.
Dick Butkus (from left) and his son Matt visit with UNO athletic director Trev Alberts before the Mavericks play Minnesota State in the first period during UNO's inaugural WCHA home series at Qwest Center on Nov. 6, 2010. Butkus dropped the ceremonial puck at center ice before the game.
From his Husker football playing career to his time as UNO's athletic director, here's a photo gallery of Trev Alberts through the years.
1 of 37
Trev Alberts as a senior at Northern University High School in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTESY PHOTO
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Trev Alberts during his Husker career.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts against Missouri on Oct. 23, 1993.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trev Alberts, the Butkus Award winner, poses in Orlando, Florida, prior to the award announcement on Dec. 11, 1993.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trev Alberts chases Florida State quarterback Charlie Ward during the Orange Bowl on Jan 1, 1994.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trev Alberts delivers an inspirational message at the school is cool jam session at the Devaney Center on April 11, 1994.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Osborne introduces Trev Alberts at halftime of the spring game to lead the children in a no drugs and alcohol pledge on April 23, 1994.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts as a college football analyst for CNN/SI in 2002.
COURTESY PHOTO
Former Husker Trev Alberts at Football 202, a clinic for Husker fans run by Bo Pelini and his assistant coaches, on July 25, 2008.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broadcaster and former NU football player Trev Alberts was named athletic director of UNO at a press conference at UNO's Alumni Center on April 29, 2009.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broadcaster and former NU football player Trev Alberts was named athletic director of UNO at a press conference at UNO's Alumni Center on April 29, 2009.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broadcaster and former NU football player Trev Alberts was named athletic director of UNO at a press conference at UNO's Alumni Center on April 29, 2009.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts and Pat Behrns pose for a portrait in August 2009.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former NU player and current UNO athletic director Trev Alberts watches the Huskers play Kansas State on the sidelines on Nov. 21, 2009.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
LA VISTA -- 03/31/10: UNO director of athletics Trev Alberts (left) and UNO Chancellor John Christensen (right) announced the contract extension of hockey head coach Dean Blais an additional two years through the 2014-2015 season. The announcement was made in a press conference at the Embassy Suites in La Vista Wednesday, March 31, 2010.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dick Butkus (from left) and his son Matt visit with UNO athletic director Trev Alberts before the Mavericks play Minnesota State in the first period during UNO's inaugural WCHA home series at Qwest Center on Nov. 6, 2010. Butkus dropped the ceremonial puck at center ice before the game.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts and UNO chancellor John Christensen at the press conference on the school's move to Division 1 on March 13, 2011.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts glances at the scoreboard as UNO takes on Michigan during the NCAA regional at the Scottrade Center on March 25, 2011.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts speaks to the Board of Regents about UNO's move to Division I on March 25, 2011.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts shakes the hand of every player on the UNO baseball team after they defeated Creighton on March 27, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralston Mayor Don Groesser and UNO's Athletic Director Trev Alberts tour the new arena on March 30, 2012.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Standing next to a rendering of the new arena, Trev Alberts talks with media after a naming announcement ceremony on June 3, 2015.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts with wife Angela and daughters Ashtyne and Breannaat the Omaha Press Club's Face on the Barroom Floor ceremony on May 28, 2016.
COURTESY PHOTO
Trev Alberts applauds UNO as they take on South Dakota State during the Summit League basketball tournament championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on March 7, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Derrin Hansen, left, talks with Trev Alberts before the UNO hockey game with Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Oct. 21, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts watches the UNO hockey team skate onto the ice before their game against Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Oct. 21, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, left, talks with Ryan Abraham before UNO's game against Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Oct. 21, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts waits by the door to the hockey coach's office before their game against Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Oct. 21, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts pumps a fist as the NCAA soccer tournament pairings are announced on Nov. 13, 2017.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts smiles as former head coach Jason Mims speaks during a press conference naming Bob Warming as the next head coach of the UNO men's soccer team on April 2, 2018.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts speaks during a press conference naming Bob Warming as the next head coach of the Omaha men's soccer team on April 2, 2018.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.