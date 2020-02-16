GLENDALE, Ariz. — Northwestern scored six times in Sunday's fourth inning in handing UNO its first loss of the season, 7-2.
The Wildcats led 1-0 before putting the game out of reach in the fourth. The Mavericks (2-1) committed two errors to extend the inning, then Northwestern's Shawn Goosenberg capped the rally with two-out, three-run double.
UNO scored its runs in the fifth and seventh on sacrifice flies. Keil Krumwiede led the Mavs with three singles and a run scored while Parker Smejkal tripled and scored.
Starter Richie Holetz allowed seven runs — four earned — in 3⅔ innings to take the loss. UNO's bullpen finished its strong weekend by tossing 4⅓ Sunday. In the three-game series, Mav relievers allowed three runs in 15 innings.
UNO next plays four games at the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, Florida. Its first game is Thursday against Indiana State.
