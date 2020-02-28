MARION, Ill. — Northern Illinois scored four runs in the third inning and stayed in front the rest of the way in an 8-5 win over UNO Friday afternoon.

Tied 1-1, UNO starter Joey Machado retired the first two batters in the third before Northern Illinois strung together five consecutive hits, the last four driving in runs.

UNO pulled within 6-5 in the seventh, but the Mavs left the bases loaded. Northern Illinois added two insurance runs in the eighth.

Keil Krumwiede went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Mavericks, while Jack Lombardi scored twice.

UNO will play Northern Illinois and Chicago State on Saturday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

The past 10 years of UNO baseball

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started