MARION, Ill. — Northern Illinois scored four runs in the third inning and stayed in front the rest of the way in an 8-5 win over UNO Friday afternoon.
Tied 1-1, UNO starter Joey Machado retired the first two batters in the third before Northern Illinois strung together five consecutive hits, the last four driving in runs.
UNO pulled within 6-5 in the seventh, but the Mavs left the bases loaded. Northern Illinois added two insurance runs in the eighth.
Keil Krumwiede went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Mavericks, while Jack Lombardi scored twice.
UNO will play Northern Illinois and Chicago State on Saturday.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
The past 10 years of UNO baseball
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.