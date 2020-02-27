North Dakota hit 6 of 6 free throws in the final 21 seconds to maintain its lead as the Fighting Hawks edged the UNO women 71-67 during the home finale for the Mavs on Thursday night.
North Dakota, which hit 19 of 23 free throws in the second half, got 22 points from Julia Fleecs and Megan Zander.
UNO's Mariah Murdie led all scorers with 24 points, while Rayanna Carter added 14 points.
UNO (7-21) will play its regular-season finale Saturday at North Dakota State.
North Dakota (15-13, 6-9)....17 8 17 29—71
At UNO (7-21, 2-13).............16 14 15 22—67
UND: J. Jarnot 2-7 0-0 4, Orth 1-6 2-2 4, A. Jarnot 0-5 4-4 4, Zander 5-7 10-14 22, Fleecs 8-20 5-8 22, Borowicz 0-0 4-4 4, Leplin 1-3 0-0 3, Lane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-55 25-33 71.
UNO: Ogier 1-4 2-2 4, Killian 2-7 0-0 5, Carter 4-14 6-8 14, Filer 1-7 0-0 2, Murdie 9-20 4-4 24, Ekdahl 1-3 2-2 4, Wilson 4-7 4-8 12, Johnston 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 23-64 18-24 67.
3-point field goals: UND 4-13 (J. Jarnot 0-2, Orth 0-1, A. Jarnot 0-2, Zander 2-3, Fleecs 1-2, Keplin 1-3), UNO 3-14 (Killian 1-4, Filer 0-4, Murdie 2-3, Ekdahl 0-2).
Rebounds: UND 45 (Fleecs 8), UNO 39 (Filer 11). Assists: UND 14 (Orth 3), UNO 10 (Killian 4).
Hometown: Cedar Park, Texas
Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil
High school: Colegio Singular
Hometown: Uppsala, Sweden
High school: Celsiusskolan
Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
High school: Dowling Catholic
Hometown: Eden Prairie, Minnesota
High school: Eden Prairie
Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
High school: Hillcrest Christian
Hometown: Watertown, Minnesota
High school: Watertown-Mayer
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Hometown: Meriden, Kansas
High school: Jefferson West
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
High school: Yarra Valley
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Nicosia, Cyprus
High school: Cedar Rapids Prairie
Hometown: Manhattan, Kansas
