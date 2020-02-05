North Dakota State's Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward proved to be too much for UNO as the Bison handed the Mavericks an 86-78 loss at Baxter Arena.
Shahid scored 24 and Ward added 22 for the Bison.
The Mavericks have now lost two straight at home. Their 16-game winning streak at Baxter Arena was snapped by South Dakota on Sunday.
KJ Robinson led the Mavericks with 20 points, while Marlon Ruffin had 17 and Matt Pile added 15.
North Dakota State jumped out to an early 7-4 lead, but the Mavs responded with a 7-0 run, including an alley-oop pass from Robinson to Zach Thornhill.
With the Mavericks up 14-10, the Bison answered with a 7-0 surge of their own to go in front 17-14 with 11:21 remaining in the first half.
A Ruffin 3-pointer followed by a Thornhill putback had the Mavs back on top 26-22 five minutes before halftime. The game was tied 36-36 at halftime.
Ruffin had eight first-half points to lead the Mavericks, who shot 46.9 percent (15 of 32) from the field and didn't commit a turnover.
The Mavs wouldn't cough up the ball until there was 13:47 left in the game.
NDSU began the second half with an 11-4 run to go up 47-40 with 15:53 left in the game.
Gretna grad Jared Samuelson extended the Bison lead to 52-42 on a 3-pointer. Samuelson finished with 14 points.
UNO cut the Bison advantage to 57-54 on a layup and free throw by Pile.
But 3-pointers on NDSU's next three possessions had the Bison lead back to 66-56 with 9:36 left.
North Dakota State was up 82-71 with 1:24 left, but a last-minute surge had the Mavs as close as 84-78 with 27 seconds remaining after a Pile layup.
The Mavericks next travel to first-place South Dakota State on Saturday.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
