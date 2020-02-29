FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State hit 15 3-pointers as the Bison snapped UNO's four-game winning streak with an 87-67 win Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale.

The win gives North Dakota State the top seed for next weekend's Summit League tournament. UNO, which went 9-7 in league play, will play Oral Roberts in the 6 p.m. quarterfinal next Sunday.

North Dakota State hit nine of its first 15 3-point attempts in building a 43-23 lead in the first half. UNO cut its deficit to 53-41 by halftime, but the Bison maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

Jared Samuelson, a Gretna graduate, hit all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half as he scored a season-high 21 points for the Bison. Fellow NDSU seniors Tyson Ward scored 29 and 20 points, respectively.

KJ Robinson led UNO with 18 points, while JT Gibson added 15. UNO shot 41.7% from the field, but were just 6 of 24 on 3-pointers.

