No. 20 UNO saw its three-game unbeaten streak end as the Mavericks fell to No. 12 Wisconsin 5-2 at Baxter Arena.
The Mavs, who dropped to 4-2-1, were playing as a ranked team for the first time since March, 2018 after they cracked the top 20 in the USCHO.com poll earlier this week.
But the Badgers are no stranger to playing ranked teams, having faced teams in the top 20 in eight of their nine games so far this season.
UNO's Josh Boyer had the first good scoring chance of the game just over four minutes in, but his tip attempt clanked off the crossbar.
The Badgers got on the board first when Ty Pelton-Byce one-timed a pass from Tarek Baker past Mav goaltender Isaiah Saville at 17:24.
Wisconsin led 1-0 at the end of one period with each side tallying five shots on goal.
UNO entered the game ranked seventh nationally on the powerplay at 30.3 percent but failed to convert their first two opportunities.
But they knotted the game at 1-1 on their third attempt 3:09 into the second period after the Badgers were whistled for too many men.
Brandon Scanlin fired a slapper that just sneaked through the pads of UW netminder Daniel Lebedeff for Scanlin's second goal of the season.
Ryan Brushett and Taylor Ward were credited with the assists.
UNO had a chance to grab a second-period lead when the Badgers' Dylan Holloway was assessed a five-minute major for contact to the head after he ran into Saville in the crease.
But the teams were four-on-four just 1:37 later after the Mavs' Kevin Conley was called for holding.
The Badgers were able to capitalize on the open ice as Alex Turcotte banged in a rebound past Saville to put Wisconsin up 2-1 with 6:45 remaining in the period.
UW's Roman Acahn made it 3-1 less then four minutes later when he redirected a shot by Josh Ess for Acahn's third score of the year.
Wisconsin held a 3-1 advantage headed to the third despite trailing in shots on goal 17-12.
UNO had a chance to get back in the game when the Badgers' Tyler Inamoto took a tripping penalty with 11:30 left in the game.
But the Mavericks were unable to convert with the man advantage for the fifth time in six tries as Wisconsin held on to its 3-1 lead.
After another failed powerplay late in the third, Nolan Sullivan potted his first career goal from the slot off a centering pass from Tyler Weiss as the Mavs pulled to within 3-2 with 3:55 left.
But the Badgers iced the game with a pair of empty net goals in the final 1:28.
The two face off again tomorrow at 7 at Baxter.
Wisconsin (5-4-0)...... 1 2 2—5
At UNO (4-2-1)........ 0 1 1—2
First period: 1, UW, Pelton-Byce (Baker, Lindmark), 17:24.
Second period: 2, UNO, Scanlin (Brushett, Ward), 3:09, PP. 3, UW, Turcotte (Kalynuk, Inamoto), 13:15. 4, UW, Ahcan (Ess, Vorlicky), 17:07.
Third period: 5, UNO, Sullivan (Weiss, Primeau), 16:05. 6, UW, Ahcan (Turcotte, Kalynuk), 18:32, EN. 7, UW, Dhooghe (Messner), 18:55, EN.
Shots on goal
Wisconsin 5 7 9—21
UNO 5 12 12—29
Power plays: Wisconsin 0-6, UNO 1-7.
Penalties-minutes: Wisconsin 10-31, UNO 9-18.
Goalies: Wisconsin, Daniel Lebedeff (29 shots, 27 saves, 60:00). UNO, Isaiah Saville (19 shots, 16 saves, 59:25).
