VERMILLION, S.D. — No. 22 South Dakota dominated the middle portion of the game as the Coyotes downed the UNO women 77-44 on Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks trailed by four with eight minutes left in the first half before the Coyotes stretched their lead to 36-23 by halftime. South Dakota then scored 21 of the first 23 points of the third quarter.

Ciara Duffy, the Summit League preseason player of the year, led South Dakota with 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, while Hannah Sjerven added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kia Wilson led UNO with eight points, while Mikaela Ekdahl and Mariah Murdie added seven each.

UNO, which is 1-3 in Summit League play, returns to action next Saturday at Denver.

