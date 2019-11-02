No. 24 Oral Roberts built an early two-goal lead on its way to a 3-0 win over the UNO men Saturday at Caniglia Field.

Dante Brigida scored in the fifth minute, then teammate Reed Berry added another goal in the 22nd minute for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 4-0 in Summit League play.

UNO finished with more shot attempts (10-9) and corner kicks (12-4), but was shut out for the third straight game.

Diego Gutierrez attempted five shots for the Mavs, while Miguel Gomez took three.

UNO finishes league play with a 2-2-1 record and is in third place. UNO plays its regular-season finale Friday at San Diego State.

Oral Roberts (13-2-0, 4-0-0)...2  1 — 3

UNO (3-8-3, 2-2-1)..................0  0 — 0

Goals: OR, Brigida, Berry, Nunez

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.