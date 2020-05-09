Former Millard North guard Nick Ferrarini is headed home. After two seasons at Wayne State, Ferrarini announced his transfer to UNO on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard will walk on for the Mavericks.

In two seasons with the Wildcats, he started 59 of the 63 games that he appeared in. Last season, Ferrarini was second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

Photos: Leading scorers for UNO men's basketball since 2001

Who has paced the UNO offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Mavericks' top scorers since 2001. 

