Former Millard North guard Nick Ferrarini is headed home. After two seasons at Wayne State, Ferrarini announced his transfer to UNO on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard will walk on for the Mavericks.
In two seasons with the Wildcats, he started 59 of the 63 games that he appeared in. Last season, Ferrarini was second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.
First I want to thank Wayne State College, the coaches and my teammates for the past two seasons. It was a great experience that I am very thankful for. With that being said I’m excited to say I have committed to University Nebraska-Omaha! @OmahaMBB #GoMavs pic.twitter.com/6NXzhBEvvd— Nick Ferrarini (@nickferrarini3) May 9, 2020
