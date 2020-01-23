...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...LIGHT SNOW. ACCUMULATIONS OF MAINLY LESS THAN AN INCH
FROM LATE AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING. PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE
POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Freshman goalie Isaiah Saville made 72 saves in two games against Denver. “I thought last weekend was one of his best performances of the season," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said.
Despite coming up winless last weekend, UNO hockey coach Mike Gabinet said his team remains upbeat.
“We’re optimistic and positive," he said. “Denver was a very good opponent and to come away with two ties is a good thing, though you always want more."
The Mavericks, who have faced highly-ranked foes North Dakota and Denver the past two weeks, will play a pair of games at unranked Colorado College this weekend. Game time Friday night is 8:37 and Saturday is 5:07.
UNO sits in a tie for sixth with Miami in the eight-team NCHC with 12 points. Colorado College is in last place with 10 points.
The Mavs are coming off two ties against the fifth-ranked Pioneers, including a 2-2 game Saturday night when Denver scored with 13 seconds left in regulation.
Gabinet said it’s getting to the point in the season when the Mavs need to make a move in the standings. They hope to finish in the top four in the league to host a playoff series.
“You see the importance of these games on our schedule with the standings being so tight," he said. “Obviously these are very important games coming up."
The Mavs practiced at Moylan Ice Arena this week in preparation for its games against the Tigers. The rink has an Olympic-sized sheet of ice, similar to the one at Colorado College.
Standard rinks are 200 feet by 85 feet, while an Olympic-size rink is 200 by 100. The Mavs played on the bigger rink at St. Cloud State in mid-December, splitting a pair of games.
“Colorado College actually plays a little similar to St. Cloud," Gabinet said. “They’re small and quick and they use that big ice to their advantage."
The coach added that he’s hopeful practicing at Moylan will give his team an edge.
“Our goal is to use the angles," he said. “It should help us prepare properly for this weekend."
Gabinet said he also can see a day when all collegiate ice surfaces are the same size, as they are in the National Hockey League.
“I think it’s going to get there eventually," he said. “With all of the players moving from the NCAA to the professional ranks, it would be a positive to prepare those guys."
The Mavs will be riding a hot goalie this weekend. Freshman Isaiah Saville made 72 saves in two games against Denver — 45 on Saturday night — to help the team secure those two ties.
“I thought last weekend was one of his best performances of the season," Gabinet said. “To make timely saves like that is what you want your goaltender to do."
Notes
Colorado College is led by Mike Haviland, in his sixth season as head coach … The Mavs enter this weekend 9-10-5 overall while the Tigers are 8-11-1 … Two UNO defensemen — sophomore Jason Smallidge and freshman Alex Roy — are still sidelined by injury. They were both hurt in the North Dakota series Jan. 10-11 … Taylor Ward continues to lead the Mavs in scoring with 13 goals and seven assists for 20 points. Zach Jordan is second on the team in goals with 10 … The Tigers are coming off a pair of losses at Western Michigan … UNO leads the all-time series 15-9-5 and is 7-6-1 in games at Colorado Springs.
University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Brandon Scanlin tries to sneak a warp-around shot past Denver goalie’s Magnus Chron and Cole Guttman at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Dean Stewart wrestles Denver’s Brett Edwards down to the ground during a second period skirmish that resulted in multiple penalties in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Dean Stewart wrestles Denver's Brett Edwards down to the ground during a second period skirmish that resulted in multiple penalties in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
From left: Denver's Jake Durflinger University of Nebraska at Omaha's Josh Boyer, Denver's Ian MItchell and Michael Davies get into a fight during the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Brandon Scanlin tries to sneak a warp-around shot past Denver goalie’s Magnus Chron and Cole Guttman at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Denver’s Jaakko Heikkinen takes a shot on UNO’s Isaiah Saville x yx y yxy xy x yxy xy xy xy x
University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Dean Stewart wrestles Denver’s Brett Edwards down to the ground during a second period skirmish that resulted in multiple penalties in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Denver’s Tyson McLellan, left and University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Noah Prokop fight for control of the puck at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Kevin Conley sticks his stick between the legs of Denver's Kohen Olischefski to try and knock the puck away at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Brandon Scanlin tries to sneak a warp-around shot past Denver goalie's Magnus Chron and Cole Guttman at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Denver's Jaakko Heikkinen takes a shot on University of Nebraska at Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville Kirby Proctor at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Kevin Conley knocks Denver's Jake Durflinger into the boards at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020. Conley used to play at Denver.
A University of Nebraska at Omaha shot sails over Denver goalie's Magnus Chrona,at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Chayse Primeau knocks Denver's Brett Stapley into the boards at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Isaiah Saville rests during a break in the action against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Denver's Tyson McLellan, left and University of Nebraska at Omaha's Noah Prokop fight for control of the puck at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
An official drops the puck for a faceoff for left and University of Nebraska at Omaha's Noah Prokop, left, and Denver's Tyson McLellan at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Dean Stewart wrestles Denver's Brett Edwards down to the ground during a second period skirmish that resulted in multiple penalties in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Ryan Jones watche as as the UNO trainer Josh Englebretson looks at Isaiah Saville in the second period against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville blocks a shot from Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha goalie keeps an eye out in the first period against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha goalie stretches to close a gap at the goal against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Kirby Proctor skates against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Travis Kothenbeutel skates against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Taylor Ward tries to get the puck past Denver goalie Magnus Chrona, left, and Michael Davies, right, at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
From left: Denver's Jake Durflinger University of Nebraska at Omaha's Josh Boyer, Denver's Ian MItchell and Michael Davies get into a fight during the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
