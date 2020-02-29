OXFORD, Ohio — Ryan Larkin had 29 saves to shut out UNO for the second straight night as Miami (Ohio) rolled to a 4-0 win over the Mavericks on Saturday.
The Mavs (13-16-5, 7-12-3) dropped their third straight and haven’t scored in their past 148 minutes, dating to Kevin Conley’s goal with 8:12 remaining in the second period on Feb. 22 against Colorado College.
The RedHawks (8-19-5, 5-14-3-2), meanwhile, twice scored a pair of goals in a matter of minutes.
After neither team scored in the first period, Miami struck first in the second on Grant Frederic’s goal.
A minute later, the Mavericks were penalized for having too many men on the ice, and Miami took advantage quickly. Former Omaha Lancer Ryan Savage beat UNO goalie Isaiah Saville on a rebound of Casey Gilling’s shot only five seconds into the power play.
Miami later scored two more in a span of 2:43 in the third.
The RedHawks finished with a 40-29 shot advantage, including outshooting the Mavericks 19-5 in the first period. Saville managed to keep the game scoreless in the first and finished with 36 saves.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, struggled to beat Larkin and couldn’t convert on three power-play opportunities. They went 0 for 7 on the man-advantage over the weekend and are 1 for 14 in their past four games.
Gilling had a goal and two assists for Miami, and Karch Bachman had three assists.
UNO will wrap up its regular season with a series against No. 3 North Dakota beginning Friday. The Mavs split their earlier series with the Fighting Hawks.
UNO (13-16-5, 7-12-3-0).......0 0 0—0
At Miami (8-19-5, 5-14-3-2)..0 2 2—4
First period: no scoring.
Second period: 1, M, Frederic (Green, Bachman), 4:17. 2, M, Savage (Gilling, Barry), 5:44 (pp).
Third period: 3, M, Gilling (Bachman, Russell), 5:50. 4, Green (Bachman, Gilling), 8:33.
Shots on goal:
UNO...............5 13 11—29
At Miami........19 9 12—40
Power plays: UNO 0-3, Miami 1-5.
Penalties-minutes: UNO 5-10, Miami 3-6.
Goalies: UNO, Isaiah Saville (40 shots, 36 saves, 60:00). Miami, Ryan Larkin (29 shots, 29 saves, 59:38).
