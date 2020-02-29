University of Nebraska at Omaha Assistant Coaches Pat Eberhart, Tyler Erwin and Director of Men's Basketball Operations Jake Koch watch their team take on Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Ayo Akinwole, right, comforts KJ Robinson after he missing a shot in the closing seconds of regulation that would have given them the victory over Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020. UNO would win in OT.
Western Illinois's Kyle Arrington, left, tries to to keep the ball from going out of bounds as University of Nebraska at Omaha's Wanjang Tut defends at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Arrington went to Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa and Tut went to Omaha Burke.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Ayo Akinwole, left, and Marlon Ruffin celebrate a point in the second half against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Matt Pile blocks a shot from Western Illinois's Kobe Webster at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's KJ Robinson passes the ball against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Zach Thornhill celebrates after dunking against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha Head Coach Derrin Hansenshows his displeasure with a call as his team took on Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Illinois Head Coach Billy Wright watches his team take on the University of Nebraska at Omaha at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha Assistant Coaches Pat Eberhart, Tyler Erwin and Director of Men's Basketball Operations Jake Koch watch their team take on Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Ayo Akinwole, right, comforts KJ Robinson after he missing a shot in the closing seconds of regulation that would have given them the victory over Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020. UNO would win in OT.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Illinois's James Claar reacts to fouling out against the University of Nebraska at Omaha at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Ayo Akinwole dribbles the ball against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO's Ayo Akinwole, left, and Marlon Ruffin celebrate a point in the second half against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Illinois's Roderick Smith, right, fouls University of Nebraska at Omaha's Matt Pile at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Illinois's Kyle Arrington left, fouls University of Nebraska at Omaha's KJ Robinson at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Illinois's Anthony Jones, left, and Kyle Arrington, right, guard University of Nebraska at Omaha's Matt Pile at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Matt Pile tries to dribble past Western Illinois's ZIon Young at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Illinois's James Claar dunks over University of Nebraska at Omaha's Marlon Ruffin at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Western Illinois's Kyle Arrington, left, tries to to keep the ball from going out of bounds as University of Nebraska at Omaha's Wanjang Tut defends at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Arrington went to Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa and Tut went to Omaha Burke.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's JT Gibson, left, and Matt Pile reach for a rebound against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's KJ Robinson takes a shot against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's JT Gibson shoots over Western Illinois's C.J. Duff at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Wanjang Tut celebrates a three-point basket against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's KJ Robinson shoots the ball at Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Marlon Ruffin passes the ball against Western Illinois at Baxter Arena on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.