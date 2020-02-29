The UNO men are the fifth seed and will meet Oral Roberts in the quarterfinals of next weekend’s Summit League men’s tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

UNO and Oral Roberts play at 6 p.m. March 8. The two split their games in the regular season. North Dakota State earned the top seed with its win over the Mavs on Saturday.

The UNO women are the eighth seed and play South Dakota, which finished the league season 16-0.

The men’s and women’s semifinals are March 9 with the finals March 10.

MEN

Saturday: No. 1 North Dakota State vs. No. 8 Denver, 6 p.m. No. 2 South Dakota State vs. No. 7 Purdue Fort Wayne, 8:30 p.m.

March 8: No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 UNO, 6 p.m. No. 3 South Dakota vs. No. 6 North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals March 9: NDSU-Denver winner vs. Oral Roberts-UNO winner, 6 p.m. SDSU-PFT winner vs. SD-ND winner, 8:30 p.m.

Final March 10: 8 p.m.

WOMEN

Saturday: No. 1 South Dakota vs. No. 8 UNO, noon. No. 2 South Dakota State vs. No. 7 North Dakota, 2:30 p.m.

March 8: No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Western Illinois, noon. No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals March 9: SD-UNO winner vs. ORU-WI winner, noon. SDSU-ND winner vs. Denver-NDSU winner, 2:30 p.m.

Final March 10: 1 p.m.

