Senior guard KJ Robinson has elevated his scoring production lately, and he’ll look to lead UNO during the season’s ever-important stretch run.

Robinson has scored 20 points in six of his last seven games, shooting 27 of 54 from 3-point range during that stretch. He averaged 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest over that span as well.

But the Mavs (12-13, 5-5) may need more — from Robinson, and others.

They’ve dropped three games in a row. On Wednesday, they’ll play at Oral Roberts (12-12, 5-6), hoping to avoid their first four-game losing streak in league play in two years.

The ORU contest will be the first of four road trips for the Mavs over the regular season’s final six-game span.

UNO’s sitting alone in fourth place in the Summit League standings, but it’s just a half-game ahead of three teams tied for fifth. So there’s plenty still to be sorted out in the race for conference tournament seeds.

South Dakota State (18-8, 9-2), North Dakota State (18-7, 9-2) and South Dakota (18-8, 8-3) are all battling for the league’s regular-season crown.

