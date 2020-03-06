UNO baseball followed up a pitching gem with a come-from-behind win as the Mavericks swept a doubleheader from Portland, 1-0 and 7-5, Friday afternoon at Seymour Smith Field.

In the opener, Joey Machado and two relievers combined on a one-hitter. Machado improved to 2-1, while Jacob Mohler earned his fifth save.

The lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning when catcher Brett Bonar grounded an RBI double down the first-base line.

​In the second game, Portland led 4-0 in the fifth before the Mavericks scored once in the fifth, once in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Chris Esposito and Garrett Kennedy hit solo home runs, while Gavin Pitts and Bonar had RBI doubles in the seventh.

UNO will bring a five-game winning streak into Saturday's 4:30 p.m. game at Creighton.

The past 10 years of UNO baseball

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started