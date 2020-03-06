UNO baseball followed up a pitching gem with a come-from-behind win as the Mavericks swept a doubleheader from Portland, 1-0 and 7-5, Friday afternoon at Seymour Smith Field.
In the opener, Joey Machado and two relievers combined on a one-hitter. Machado improved to 2-1, while Jacob Mohler earned his fifth save.
The lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning when catcher Brett Bonar grounded an RBI double down the first-base line.
In the second game, Portland led 4-0 in the fifth before the Mavericks scored once in the fifth, once in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Chris Esposito and Garrett Kennedy hit solo home runs, while Gavin Pitts and Bonar had RBI doubles in the seventh.
UNO will bring a five-game winning streak into Saturday's 4:30 p.m. game at Creighton.
