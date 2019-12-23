UNO freshman goaltender Isaiah Saville earned a spot on the U.S. team for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.
Saville is one of 23 players who will represent the U.S. at the tournament, which runs from Thursday to Jan. 5.
Four players from NCHC teams made the final roster. The others are Western Michigan defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, Denver forward Bobby Brink and North Dakota forward Shane Pinto.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.