Isaiah Saville

University of Nebraska at Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville keeps an eye on a loose puck in the second period against Alabama Huntsville at Baxter Arena on Friday, October 11, 2019.

 CHRIS MACHIAN

UNO freshman goaltender Isaiah Saville earned a spot on the U.S. team for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.

Saville is one of 23 players who will represent the U.S. at the tournament, which runs from Thursday to Jan. 5.

Four players from NCHC teams made the final roster. The others are Western Michigan defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, Denver forward Bobby Brink and North Dakota forward Shane Pinto.

