UNO forward Nolan Sullivan is one of three players nominated for the NCHC rookie of the year award.

The freshman scored seven goals with 10 assists for 17 points this season, ranking fifth among first-year players in the NCHC. Denver’s Bobby Brink and North Dakota’s Shane Pinto are also nominated for the award.

UNO forward Zach Jordan is up for the senior scholar athlete award. The business administration major has a 3.71 GPA.

The winners of the conference’s individual awards will be announced throughout​ next week.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO hockey team

1 of 27

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email