UNO forward Nolan Sullivan is one of three players nominated for the NCHC rookie of the year award.
The freshman scored seven goals with 10 assists for 17 points this season, ranking fifth among first-year players in the NCHC. Denver’s Bobby Brink and North Dakota’s Shane Pinto are also nominated for the award.
UNO forward Zach Jordan is up for the senior scholar athlete award. The business administration major has a 3.71 GPA.
The winners of the conference’s individual awards will be announced throughout next week.
