The road ahead gets no easier for the UNO men after the Mavericks dropped back-to-back home games to two of the best teams in the Summit League.
The Mavs were edged 81-80 by South Dakota on Sunday before playing from behind most of the second half in an 86-78 loss Thursday to North Dakota State.
At 5-4, UNO fell into fourth place in the league standings with seven games left. Five of those are away from Baxter Arena.
"Tonight was the only one I felt we were outmatched and we did not play well," said UNO coach Derrin Hansen on his postgame radio show after the NDSU loss. "I like where we are right now, we just have to keep getting better."
That starts on the road, where UNO is 2-10 this season. And Hansen knows if the Mavs are going to challenge for the league title, they must get senior JT Gibson on track.
The senior guard led UNO in scoring most of the season, but in the past two games, he scored a total of 12 points, going 5 of 23 from the field. He was 3 of 15 against the Bison.
"We have to do a better job of getting him shots out of our offense. Right now he's forcing it a little bit, and I understand it," Hansen said. "He's doing a lot of things off the dribble right now and he's not an off-the-dribble kind of guy all the time."
Gibson scored 21 points when UNO defeated South Dakota State in late December. On Saturday, the Mavs play at SDSU, which has gone 8-1 since that loss to UNO and is tied for first in the Summit with North Dakota State.
South Dakota State's rotation includes Winnebago graduate David Wingett, who is averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds and leads the team with 46 3-pointers, and Baylor Scheierman, a true freshman from Aurora who averages 6.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.