The Mavericks were glad to see a healthy Gibson on Sunday as he scored 17 points in 31 minutes off the bench.

Derrin Hansen saw his team do it last season. He sees no reason why it can’t happen again.

On Dec. 15 last season, UNO had a 3-7 record before beating Idaho. The victories kept on coming as the Mavs won 18 of their last 22 games, falling one win short of the NCAA tournament.

This season the Mavs started 5-7, dropping four straight road games. But on Sunday — Dec. 15, incidentally — UNO led UTRGV by double digits most of the day in a 92-82 win.

Hansen and his players think that can be the start of this season’s run.

“We know we’re a good basketball team. We’ve played good teams tough,” Hansen said. “We know what we’re capable of.”

UNO plays two more games this week before starting Summit League play on Dec. 29, but neither are a layup. The Mavs play at Eastern Washington on Tuesday and then host Montana on Saturday — they were picked to finish first and second in the Big Sky preseason poll.

“Tonight we were locked in for about 35 minutes. At Northern Arizona and Arkansas State (both single-digit road losses), we only played 20 good minutes, one half of basketball,” UNO senior guard JT Gibson said after Sunday’s win. “I think the team is on the right track, starting today. ... Tonight was a big step for us.”

Last week, he went 1 of 7 from the field and scored a season-low three points in the loss at Northern Arizona. He said he tried to play through back spasms that day, and that injury kept him out last Wednesday when the Mavs were overwhelmed by No. 15 Arizona.

JT Gibson said he felt good Sunday and expects to be ready Tuesday as the Mavs have another short turnaround after a long travel day.

“It was pretty tough,” Gibson said of watching that game from the sidelines. “I wanted to be out there, helping the guys.”

"We need to recover well physically, but you also have to be mentally prepared because you're traveling," Gibson said. "There's no excuses, really, when you step on the court."

“We need to recover well physically, but you also have to be mentally prepared because you’re traveling,” Gibson said. “There’s no excuses, really, when you step on the court.”

UNO shot 62.1% from the field Sunday as five Mavs finished in double figures. They will need another solid offensive effort Tuesday as Eastern Washington is averaging 90 points per game. On Friday, EWU beat Multnomah, an NAIA school, 146-89 as Mason Peatling set a Big Sky scoring record with 54 points. He was 24 of 30 from the field.

