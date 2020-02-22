MACOMB, Ill. — Marlon Ruffin scored a career-high 30 points to carry the UNO men to a 93-86 Summit League win over Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
The win, UNO's third straight, improves the Mavericks to 8-6 in the Summit League and they're alone in fourth place with two games left.
Ruffin, a sophomore who entered the day averaging 7.6 points per game, went 11 of 15 from the field, including four 3-pointers. Ruffin and Kyle Luedtke also shared team-high honors with seven rebounds.
Seniors JT Gibson and KJ Robinson also were in double figures with 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Wanjang Tut added 10 points and 13 minutes.
UNO led 74-72 with 5:30 left before Ruffin hit a jumper, a layup and a 3-pointer to widen the lead to 81-72. Western Illinois never got closer than six the rest of the way.
UNO plays its home finale against North Dakota at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
