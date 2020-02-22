MACOMB, Ill. — Marlon Ruffin scored a career-high 30 points to carry the UNO men to a 93-86 Summit League win over Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

The win, UNO's third straight, improves the Mavericks to 8-6 in the Summit League and they're alone in fourth place with two games left.

Ruffin, a sophomore who entered the day averaging 7.6 points per game, went 11 of 15 from the field, including four 3-pointers. Ruffin and Kyle Luedtke also shared team-high honors with seven rebounds.

Seniors JT Gibson and KJ Robinson also were in double figures with 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Wanjang Tut added 10 points and 13 minutes.

UNO led 74-72 with 5:30 left before Ruffin hit a jumper, a layup and a 3-pointer to widen the lead to 81-72. Western Illinois never got closer than six the rest of the way.

UNO plays its home finale against North Dakota at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started