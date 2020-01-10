...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO
INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Marlon Ruffin has put together two of his best games this year during the past week, and he will need to keep playing his best basketball as the Mavs take on South Dakota.
The first-place Mavericks look to remain undefeated in the Summit League when they play Saturday at South Dakota, and they’ll have a confident reserve ready to help.
Marlon Ruffin has put together two of his best games this year during the past week. The 6-foot-5 sophomore had 15 points off the bench in UNO’s win over Oral Roberts last Saturday. He followed that with a 10-point, seven-rebound game at North Dakota on Wednesday.
It could be a sign that the junior college transfer from Highland Community College is settling in. Coach Derrin Hansen said newcomers often seem to find their footing around this time of year.
“I think he’s right in that category right now,” Hansen said.
Ruffin said he’s just focused on feeding off the tone-setters within this veteran-led squad. The Mavs are the lone remaining unbeaten team in Summit League action largely because of consistent contributions from their upperclassmen.
Senior guards JT Gibson and KJ Robinson have combined to average 30.3 points during three league outings. Junior Matt Pile ranks third in the conference in rebounding (9.3 per game) and is tied for first in blocks (2.3).
But players like Ruffin are picking their spots to make an impact, as well.
“I’ve been trying to find my niche all season, where I fit in,” Ruffin said. “Coach just tells me to go in and play hard. My teammates, they keep positive thoughts in me. When I come in there, I just try to bring an extra spark.”
He’ll look to contribute again Saturday when the Mavs, who have won four in a row, play at South Dakota at 3:30 p.m.
Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team
Ayo Akinwole
Nathan Brusseau
Grant Frickenstein
JT Gibson
Darrius Hughes
Kyle Luedtke
Hayden Miller
Matt Pile
KJ Robinson
La'Mel Robinson
Marlon Ruffin
Marco Smith
Zach Thornhill
Wanjang Tut
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.