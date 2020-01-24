UNO wasn’t able to cool off the Western Illinois women, and the Leathernecks earned their fourth straight win with an 83-69 victory Friday night at Baxter Arena.
Western Illinois made 10 of its first 14 shots and stayed in front most of the night.
The Leathernecks led 45-31 early in the third quarter before UNO closed to 55-49. The Mavericks also cut their deficit to 65-58 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get closer than six after halftime.
Danni Nichols finished with game highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds while Carla Flores hit three of her team’s 10 3-pointers to finish with 18 points for Leathernecks, who improved to 5-2 in the Summit League.
Mariah Murdie went 9 of 12 from the field to led the Mavs with 20 points and freshman Ella Ogier had her best game for UNO with 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Rayanna Carter added 11 points off the bench.
The Mavs shot 43.1% from the field, but went 2 of 20 on 3-pointers.
UNO, which dropped to 1-5 in league play, will host Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. Sunday. Fort Wayne has lost seven straight, including a 79-25 decision at South Dakota on Friday.
Western Illinois (11-9, 5-2)....23 20 17 23—83
At UNO (6-13, 1-5)..................21 10 21 17—69
WIU: Flores 7-11 1-2 18, Kaufmann 5-17 3-4 14, Gilmore 2-5 0-0 4, Nichols 8-11 6-8 24, Zars 4-6 1-4 10, Lutz 0-4 2-2 2, Dins 1-2 0-0 2, Pryor 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 30-65 13-20 83.
UNO: Ogier 6-13 4-4 17, Killian 1-12 1-1 3, Ekdahl 0-1 0-0 0, Filer 1-3 2-2 4, Murdie 9-12 2-2 20, Carter 5-6 0-0 11, Petersen 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 2-5 2-3 6, Felici 0-3 0-0 0, Johnston 3-7 0-0 6, Pilakouta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 11-12 69.
3-point goals: WIU 10-28 (Flores 3-5, Pryor 3-7, Nichols 2-2, Zars 1-1, Kaufmann 1-7, Gilmore 0-3, Lutz 0-3), UNO 2-20 (Carter 1-1, Ogier 1-5, Petersen 0-1, Johnston 0-1, Filer 0-2, Felici 0-3, Killian 0-7). Rebounds: WIU 36 (Nichols 10), UNO 40 (Ogier 9). Assists: WIU 15 (Kaufmann, Gilmore 4), UNO 16 (Ogier 8). Totals fouls: WIU 18, UNO 23. Turnovers: WIU 13, UNO 17. Fouled out: Kaufmann, Murdie, Filer. Att.: 360.
