The UNO women displayed a balanced attack Wednesday night as the Mavericks rolled to an 88-41 exhibition win over NCAA Division III Lakeland at Baxter Arena.

Mariah Murdie led the Mavericks with team highs of 14 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes. A pair of freshmen also were in double figures as Kia Wilson had 11 points and six rebounds while Ella Ogier added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

In all, 12 of the 13 Mavs who played made field goals. The only one who didn't, returning starter Claire Killian, had a team-high five assists and 13 minutes.

UNO shot at least 50% in every quarter and 56.7% for the game. Eight Mavs hit a 3-pointer, and they also out-rebounded Lakeland 50-20.

UNO opens its regular season Tuesday at Baxter Arena against Creighton.

Lakeland 10 13 9 9 - 41

UNO 17 25 25 21 - 88

L: Nylund 3-5 0-0 9, Gardner 0-8 0-0 0, Farr 1-5 0-0 3, Majewski 4-8 0-2 11, Will 4-11 1-1 9, Hasko 0-1 0-0 0, Walding 1-5 0-0 2, Birkholz 0-1 0-0 0, Kanyuh 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Zenon 1-4 0-1 2, Downs 1-2 0-0 3, Felsinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 3-6 41.

UNO: Ogier 4-6 1-4 10, Killian 0-2 0-0 0, Ekdahl 2-4 0-0 5, Murdie 7-10 0-0 14, Pilakouta 3-6 0-0 6, Schmitt 4-4 0-1 9, Carter 3-6 2-3 8, Petersen 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson 5-5 1-2 11, Lopez 1-4 0-0 3, Felici 1-4 0-0 3, Johnston 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 38-67 4-10 88.

3-point goals: L 8-25 (Nylund 3-4, Majewski 3-7, Downs 1-2, Farr 1-4, Kanyuh 0-1, Birkholz 0-1, Zenon 0-1, Gardner 0-2, Walding 0-3); UNO 8-23 (Schmitt 1-1, Ogier 1-2, Johnston 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Ekdahl 1-3, Petersen 1-3, Lopez 1-3, Felici 1-4, Carter 0-1, Killian 0-2). Rebounds: L 20 (3 with 3); UNO 50 (Murdie 8). Assists: L 9 (Gardner 5); UNO 26 (Killian 5). Total fouls: L 7, UNO 7. A: 211.

