TULSA, Okla. — Keni Jo Lippe scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half in leading Oral Roberts to an 84-57 win over the UNO women on Thursday night.

Lippe was one of six Golden Eagles in double figures as Oral Roberts shot 54.2% from the field.

UNO led 23-20 with seven minutes left in the first half, but Oral Roberts ended the half on a 21-6 run to take control.​

Mariah Murdie recorded a double-double for UNO as she had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Ella Ogier added 12 points and five rebounds, while Rayanna Carter scored 10.

UNO (6-18) returns home to face Denver at 7 p.m. Saturday.

