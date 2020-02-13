TULSA, Okla. — Keni Jo Lippe scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half in leading Oral Roberts to an 84-57 win over the UNO women on Thursday night.
Lippe was one of six Golden Eagles in double figures as Oral Roberts shot 54.2% from the field.
UNO led 23-20 with seven minutes left in the first half, but Oral Roberts ended the half on a 21-6 run to take control.
Mariah Murdie recorded a double-double for UNO as she had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Ella Ogier added 12 points and five rebounds, while Rayanna Carter scored 10.
UNO (6-18) returns home to face Denver at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Hometown: Cedar Park, Texas
Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil
High school: Colegio Singular
Hometown: Uppsala, Sweden
High school: Celsiusskolan
Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
High school: Dowling Catholic
Hometown: Eden Prairie, Minnesota
High school: Eden Prairie
Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
High school: Hillcrest Christian
Hometown: Watertown, Minnesota
High school: Watertown-Mayer
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Hometown: Meriden, Kansas
High school: Jefferson West
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
High school: Yarra Valley
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
High school: Bellevue West
Hometown: Nicosia, Cyprus
High school: Cedar Rapids Prairie
Hometown: Manhattan, Kansas
