Lincoln East graduate Rachel Weber is transferring to UNO after playing two seasons at Missouri State.
The outfielder started 53 career games for the Bears, hitting .248 with eight doubles, two home runs and 19 RBIs.
“I am excited for what Rachel will bring to our program,” UNO coach Amanda Eberhart said. “She brings two years of playing experience at the D-I level and adding her bat to our lineup will help move our program forward.”
Weber batted .471 in her senior year at Lincoln East and finished her high school career with school records in career batting average (.451), hits (202), runs (161), RBIs (168) and home runs (28).
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.