HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Four UNO starters finished in double figures as the Mavericks defeated Mississippi Valley State 78-70 Saturday afternoon at the Southern Mississippi Classic.

Claire Killian led the Mavericks with 15 points, while Ella Ogier added 14 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three blocked shots. Mikaela Ekdahl chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds, while Josie Filer had 11 points.

Killian and Ekdahl each hit four 3-pointers as UNO went 14 of 38 from behind the arc.

UNO (3-5) returns home to face UMKC Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO women's basketball team

