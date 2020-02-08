...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, BURT, DODGE, WASHINGTON, BUTLER,
SAUNDERS, DOUGLAS AND SEWARD COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA AND
HARRISON COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
BASKETBALL
KJ Robinson scores 20, but UNO men fall to South Dakota State for Mavs' third straight loss
BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State used a 24-5 run midway through the game to take control of an 81-64 win over the UNO men Saturday afternoon.
UNO tied it 33-33 after back-to-back 3-pointers by KJ Robinson. But the Jackrabbits scored the last seven points of the first half and stretched the lead to 57-38 during the first seven minutes of the second half.
Douglas Wilson led South Dakota State with 24 points and eight rebounds, while Alex Arians and Matt Dentlinger added 19 points each. The Jackrabbits shot 51.7% from the field, while UNO shot 36.7%.
Robinson led the Mavericks with 20 points, while Marlon Ruffin added 14 points off the bench. Matt Pile finished with a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
UNO (12-13) has dropped three straight and next plays at Oral Roberts on Wednesday.
