Playing in his final home game, senior KJ Robinson hit a 3-pointer to force overtime and then hit a driving layup with 13 seconds left to give the UNO men an 84-83 win over North Dakota at Baxter Arena on Wednesday night.

There were seven lead changes in overtime, including three in the final 30 seconds. North Dakota missed a 3-pointer after Robinson's layup.

The win is the fourth in a row for the Mavericks, who improve to 9-6 in Summit League play. They are tied for third place in the league standings with one game left in the regular season.

Robinson finished with 12 points. Wanjang Tut led UNO with 19 points and six rebounds, while Marlon Ruffin had 18 points off the bench. JT Gibson (15) and Matt Pile (10) were also in double figures for the Mavericks.

Filip Rebraca led North Dakota with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

UNO will play its regular-season finale Saturday at North Dakota State.

