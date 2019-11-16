KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Junior Kevin Conley had a hat trick and two assists to help No. 19 UNO earn a weekend split with No. 20 Western Michigan.
UNO (6-3-1) won 6-3 Saturday after dropping a 3-2 decision on Friday.
Conley scored twice in the first 13 minutes, including once on the power play, to stake the Mavericks to a 2-0 lead.
Western Michigan evened it at 3-3 on Ethen Frank's second goal of the night with 11:30 left in the second period. But Conley delivered his third goal with 4:08 left in the period, then Taylor Ward and Josh Boyer added third-period goals.
Isaiah Saville made 26 saves to earn the win. Tyler Weiss also had two assists for the Mavericks.
UNO returns home to face Miami at 7 p.m. Friday at Baxter Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.