KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Junior Kevin Conley had a hat trick and two assists to help No. 19 UNO earn a weekend split with No. 20 Western Michigan.

UNO (6-3-1) won 6-3 Saturday after dropping a 3-2 decision on Friday.

Conley scored twice in the first 13 minutes, including once on the power play, to stake the Mavericks to a 2-0 lead.

Western Michigan evened it at 3-3 on Ethen Frank's second goal of the night with 11:30 left in the second period. But Conley delivered his third goal with 4:08 left in the period, then Taylor Ward and Josh Boyer added third-period goals.

Isaiah Saville made 26 saves to earn the win. Tyler Weiss also had two assists for the Mavericks.​

UNO returns home to face Miami at 7 p.m. Friday at Baxter Arena.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO hockey team

