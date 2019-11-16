KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No. 19 UNO earned a split of its weekend series with No. 20 Western Michigan thanks to a record-tying night for junior Kevin Conley.

Conley recorded his first career hat trick and had two assists as UNO won 6-3. The five points tied a program record for most points in a game. The last Mav with five points in a game was David Pope on Jan. 12, 2018.

UNO, which lost a 3-2 decision on Friday, never trailed Saturday as Conley got off to a quick start.

Conley scored twice in the first 13 minutes, including one on the power play, to stake the Mavericks to a 2-0 lead.

UNO’s lead was 3-1 early in the second period after Chayse Primeau scored his second goal of the weekend.

Western Michigan evened it 3-3 on Ethen Frank’s second goal of the night with 11:30 left in the second, but Conley delivered his third goal with 4:08 left in the period as he reached out to tip a shot by Ryan Brushett.

Taylor Ward and Josh Boyer added third-period goals. Boyer’s goal came when he took a pass from Conley and scored an empty-netter with 19 seconds left.

Isaiah Saville, who made his eighth consecutive start, made 26 saves to earn his fifth win of the season. Tyler Weiss also had two assists for the Mavericks, extending his point-scoring streak to six games.

UNO returns home to face Miami at 7 p.m. Friday at Baxter Arena.

UNO (6-3-1).............................2 2 2—6

At Western Michigan (6-4-2)....1 2 0—3

First period: 1, UNO, Conley (Primeau, Jones), 6:15, PP. 2, Conley (Stewart, Abate), 12:32. 3, WMU, Frank (Samuelsson, Bafia), 15:44.

Second period: 4, UNO, Primeau (Brushett, Conley), 3:47, PP. 5, WMU, Dipietro, 4:28. 6, WMU, Frank (McGing, Lee), 8:30, PP. 7, UNO, Conley (Brushett, Weiss), 15:52.

Third period: 8, UNO, Ward (Weiss), 13:30. 9, UNO, Boyer (Conley, Sullivan), 19:41.

Shots on goal

UNO...........6 11 7—24

WMU........11 10 8—29

Power plays: UNO 2-3, WMU 1-3.

Penalties-minutes: UNO 6-12, WMU 6-12.

Goalies: UNO, Isaiah Saville (29 shots, 26 saves, 60:00). WMU, Brandon Bussi (24 shots, 18 saves, 56:19).

Three stars: Conley (UNO), Weiss (UNO), Frank (WMU).

A: 3,227.

