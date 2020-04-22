UNO lost two 1,000-point career scorers when JT Gibson and KJ Robinson completed their eligibility.
On Tuesday, the Mavs received a commitment from 6-foot-2 guard Sam’i Roe of Independence (Kan.) Community College.
“It was a great fit all around,” said the sophomore from Atlantic City, New Jersey. “They said they were looking for a guard to come in and score, rebound, guard and pass. I am a scorer, but I like to get my teammates involved as well.”
Roe played in 31 of the 32 games for the 23-9 Pirates, averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He scored more than 20 points in nine games and 30 twice while shooting 55.5% from the field.
UNO assistant Pat Eberhart was the lead recruiter for Roe. A season-long recruitment and the relationships built throughout the recruiting process played a big factor in Roe’s decision.
“Me, my coaches and my family feel really strong and confident about the decision I made today,” he said. “I like the campus and the city. I am just ready to see what I can do there.”
Because the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting, Roe was not able to visit Omaha.
“The coaching staff did a great job of sending me videos about the campus, school and city,” he said.
The opportunity for immediate playing time played into his decision, as did the idea of helping UNO reach the NCAA tournament for the first time in Division I.
“I did a little history and they never made it to the tournament,” Roe said. “My goal is to help them make it to the tournament.”
Roe chose UNO over offers from Northern Illinois, Central Michigan and Portland.
