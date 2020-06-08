UNO received a boost to its 2020 recruiting class on Monday night when 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward Devin Evans announced his commitment to the Mavs.

“I felt like it was a good place to go and they believed in me,” Evans said. “They wanted to see me do better on and off the court. They want to develop me to be better not just as a player but as a person.”

Evans, who played 24 games for Southwest Mississippi Community College (14-10) last season, has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season Evans averaged 4.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and made 15 starts.

“I feel like I bring energy on and off the court,” Evans said. “I can run up and down the court and feel like I’m a mismatch. I really feel like I bring a lot to the game.”

Evans chose UNO over scholarship offers from Georgia Southern, Mercer, Jackson State, Southeast Missouri State, Alcorn State, North Carolina A&T and South Carolina Upstate.

Because the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting, Evans was not able to visit UNO. He said lead recruiter and Mavs assistant Pat Eberhart did a good job of recruiting him and sending pictures and videos of the campus.

Evans rounds out the Mavs’ 2020 recruiting class. He joins Omaha Westside grad Jadin Booth and Independence Community College transfer Sam’i Roe.

