...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS WILL GUST 50 TO 65 MPH.
* WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF EXTREME WEST
CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WILL BEGIN WEST OF HIGHWAY
81 LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT AREAS
AROUND LINCOLN, OMAHA, AND TEKAMAH BY EARLY EVENING...AND WILL
SPREAD TO THE REST OF THE WATCH AREA BY MIDNIGHT. THE STRONGEST
WINDS WILL LAST FOR 2 TO 6 HOURS AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER
LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS
SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE
LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS.
&&
BASKETBALL
Juco forward Devin Evans commits to UNO basketball
UNO received a boost to its 2020 recruiting class on Monday night when 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward Devin Evans announced his commitment to the Mavs.
“I felt like it was a good place to go and they believed in me,” Evans said. “They wanted to see me do better on and off the court. They want to develop me to be better not just as a player but as a person.”
Evans, who played 24 games for Southwest Mississippi Community College (14-10) last season, has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season Evans averaged 4.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and made 15 starts.
“I feel like I bring energy on and off the court,” Evans said. “I can run up and down the court and feel like I’m a mismatch. I really feel like I bring a lot to the game.”
Evans chose UNO over scholarship offers from Georgia Southern, Mercer, Jackson State, Southeast Missouri State, Alcorn State, North Carolina A&T and South Carolina Upstate.
Because the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting, Evans was not able to visit UNO. He said lead recruiter and Mavs assistant Pat Eberhart did a good job of recruiting him and sending pictures and videos of the campus.
Evans rounds out the Mavs’ 2020 recruiting class. He joins Omaha Westside grad Jadin Booth and Independence Community College transfer Sam’i Roe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.