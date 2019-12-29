JT Gibson scored 21 points and Matt Pile added 18 as UNO held on for an 81-78 win over South Dakota State at Baxter Arena.
SDSU's Noah Freidel tried to tie the game at the buzzer with a 3-pointer, but his shot bounced off the front of the rim.
The Mavs led 10-7 on Ayo Akinwole's second 3-pointer of the game with 15:08 left in the first half.
But the Jackrabbits responded with a 15-6 run over the next 6:23 to go up 22-16.
SDSU led 42-36 at halftime behind 14 points from Freidel and 12 from Alex Arians.
The Jackrabbits shot 63 percent (17 of 27) in the first half while the Mavs made 15 of 32 attempts (46.9 percent).
JT Gibson paced UNO with 9 first-half points.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Gibson got the Mavericks to within a point at 47-46 and an Akinwole jumper evened the game at 48-48 with 15:26 left in the game.
Gibson put the Mavs in front 1:12 later with a jumper to make it 50-48.
UNO led 70-67 after a Pile layup with 5:48 remaining, but South Dakota State answered with five straight points to go back in front 72-70.
The Mavericks got the lead back at 75-74 on a pair of Gibson free throws with 3:17 left.
The Mavericks will next host Oral Roberts Saturday at 7 p.m.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team
Ayo Akinwole
Nathan Brusseau
Grant Frickenstein
JT Gibson
Darrius Hughes
Kyle Luedtke
Hayden Miller
Matt Pile
KJ Robinson
La'Mel Robinson
Marlon Ruffin
Marco Smith
Zach Thornhill
Wanjang Tut
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.