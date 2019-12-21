Senior JT Gibson forced overtime with a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and the Mavericks carried the momentum into the extra period for an 87-82 win over Montana on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
UNO (7-8) trailed 68-62 with 48 seconds left in regulation before rallying.
Senior KJ Robinson scored the next seven points for the Mavs – twice driving for layups while also hitting a 3-pointer. The Grizzlies went 4 of 6 at the foul line during that span.
Montana (4-7) still held a 72-69 lead with eight seconds left when UNO in-bounded to Robinson. But he quickly dribbled up court and found Gibson, who pulled up from long range for the tying 3-pointer with two seconds left.
Didn't have a great view of JT Gibson's game-tying 3 in the closing seconds of regulation but here's what I got
(UNO beats Montana 87-82 in OT)
The teams traded buckets in overtime until a deep jumper from sophomore Zach Thornhill tied the game 79-79 with 1:15 left. Senior Matt Pile hit two free throws on UNO’s next possession, giving his squad the lead for good at 81-79.
The Mavs then made 6 of 8 free throws from there to seal the win. It was their 12th straight victory at home.
Robinson finished 24 points. Gibson scored 22. Senior Sayeed Pridgett finished with a game-high 32 points for Montana.
Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team
Ayo Akinwole
Nathan Brusseau
Grant Frickenstein
JT Gibson
Darrius Hughes
Kyle Luedtke
Hayden Miller
Matt Pile
KJ Robinson
La'Mel Robinson
Marlon Ruffin
Marco Smith
Zach Thornhill
Wanjang Tut
