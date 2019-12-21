Senior JT Gibson forced overtime with a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and the Mavericks carried the momentum into the extra period for an 87-82 win over Montana on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO (7-8) trailed 68-62 with 48 seconds left in regulation before rallying.

Senior KJ Robinson scored the next seven points for the Mavs – twice driving for layups while also hitting a 3-pointer. The Grizzlies went 4 of 6 at the foul line during that span.

Montana (4-7) still held a 72-69 lead with eight seconds left when UNO in-bounded to Robinson. But he quickly dribbled up court and found Gibson, who pulled up from long range for the tying 3-pointer with two seconds left.

The teams traded buckets in overtime until a deep jumper from sophomore Zach Thornhill tied the game 79-79 with 1:15 left. Senior Matt Pile hit two free throws on UNO’s next possession, giving his squad the lead for good at 81-79.

The Mavs then made 6 of 8 free throws from there to seal the win. It was their 12th straight victory at home.

Robinson finished 24 points. Gibson scored 22. Senior Sayeed Pridgett finished with a game-high 32 points for Montana.

