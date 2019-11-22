DENVER — Isabella Sade had 21 kills and hit .417 to lead UNO to a 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17 win over North Dakota State in the opening round of the Summit League volleyball tournament on Friday afternoon.
Sadie Limback added 15 kills and Anna Blaschko, the league leader in hitting percentage, had 11 kills and hit .529. As a team, the Mavericks (18-13) hit .308 while holding the Bison to .150.
Sami Clarkson, who along with Sade, Limback and Blaschko was named to the all-league first team on Thursday, finished with 55 assists, while Claire Mountjoy and Courtney Morehead combined for 19 digs.
UNO, which has won eight of its last 10 matches, will face top-seeded South Dakota in the 4 p.m. semifinal Saturday.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota
Hometown: Grand Island, Nebraska
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Arvada, Colorado
Hometown: Lansing, Kansas
Position: Middle blocker/Right side hitter
Hometown: Adams, Nebraska
Hometown: Bettendorf, Iowa
Position: Right side hitter
Hometown: Waverly, Missouri
Hometown: Fort Calhoun, Nebraska
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Papillion, Nebraska
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Bellevue, Nebraska
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Hometown: Powhatan, Virginia
Hometown: St. Charles, Illinois
Position: Defensive specialist
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Hometown: Grand Island, Nebraska
