DENVER — Isabella Sade had 21 kills and hit .417 to lead UNO to a 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17 win over North Dakota State in the opening round of the Summit League volleyball tournament on Friday afternoon.

Sadie Limback added 15 kills and Anna Blaschko, the league leader in hitting percentage, had 11 kills and hit .529. As a team, the Mavericks (18-13) hit .308 while holding the Bison to .150.

Sami Clarkson, who along with Sade, Limback and Blaschko was named to the all-league first team on Thursday, finished with 55 assists, while Claire Mountjoy and Courtney Morehead combined for 19 digs.

UNO, which has won eight of its last 10 matches, will face top-seeded South Dakota in the 4 p.m. semifinal Saturday.

