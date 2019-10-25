After dropping two five-set matches in a three-day span last week, the UNO volleyball team had a six-day break before its next match.

The Mavs looked sharp in their return to court, hitting .424 as a team in sweeping South Dakota State on Monday.

“It was nice to have normal practice and training time instead of just plugging some leaks before each game,” UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. “It’s nice to kind of have a clean match.

“We came out really aggressive at the service line, and we stayed aggressive through the whole match.”

Now UNO is ready for a test of endurance as it plays three matches in four days. The Mavs play at North Dakota at 11 a.m. Saturday and North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday before coming home to face Oral Roberts Tuesday night.

UNO did sweep UND and NDSU at home in late September, winning both matches in four sets. The Mavs are fifth in the Summit League standings at 4-4.

“These are two teams that are playing well at home right now,” Buttermore said.

