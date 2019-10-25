...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY THROUGH MONDAY.
&&
VOLLEYBALL
In midst of Summit League play, UNO volleyball set for three matches in four days
Now UNO is ready for a test of endurance as it plays three matches in four days. The Mavs play at North Dakota at 11 a.m. Saturday and North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday before coming home to face Oral Roberts Tuesday night.
UNO did sweep UND and NDSU at home in late September, winning both matches in four sets. The Mavs are fifth in the Summit League standings at 4-4.
“These are two teams that are playing well at home right now,” Buttermore said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.